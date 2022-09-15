The UK Meteor Network tweeted about reports from around 10pm.

It is not yet known if the fireball was indeed a meteor or instead space junk.

Donna Baynes and her friend Kirsty McShane captured this footage supplied to the Yorkshire Post.

The meteor in Greenock cc Donna Baynes/Kirsty McShane