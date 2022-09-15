Scotland Meteor: Incredible footage captures moment meteor speeds through night sky over Scotland and Yorkshire
This incredible footage captures the moment a meteor sped across the night sky over Scotland and North Yorkshire on Wednesday.
The UK Meteor Network tweeted about reports from around 10pm.
It is not yet known if the fireball was indeed a meteor or instead space junk.
Donna Baynes and her friend Kirsty McShane captured this footage supplied to the Yorkshire Post.
Donna said: “It really was something, I've seen loads of shooting stars over the years but this was on another level."