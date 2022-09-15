News you can trust since 1754
Scotland Meteor: Incredible footage captures moment meteor speeds through night sky over Scotland and Yorkshire

This incredible footage captures the moment a meteor sped across the night sky over Scotland and North Yorkshire on Wednesday.

By daniel sheridan
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 9:58 am
The UK Meteor Network tweeted about reports from around 10pm.

It is not yet known if the fireball was indeed a meteor or instead space junk.

Donna Baynes and her friend Kirsty McShane captured this footage supplied to the Yorkshire Post.

The meteor in Greenock cc Donna Baynes/Kirsty McShane

Donna said: “It really was something, I've seen loads of shooting stars over the years but this was on another level."

