sdgfdhgfdhfd

Charles visited the Scottish city on Monday to hear first hand how Aberdeen City Council had been supporting people fleeing conflict in their homeland.

The city council has worked with the UK and Scottish Governments to provide accommodation and critical services such as health and education for more than 1,000 people from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Syria.

In a reception at the city’s Town House, the King met Inna Skvortsova, a Ukrainian woman who arrived in the city in April.

She now has a full-time role at the council assisting with the resettlement programme.

Ms Skvortsova said it was “such an honour” to be invited to meet the King.

She said: “Six months ago I didn’t expect that I would be here, or with the King, his majesty, and now I am proud to represent my country.

“I’m so grateful that the United Kingdom helped me and helped my compatriots.”

The monarch also met Burhan Vesal, who worked as an interpreter with the British Army in the south of Afghanistan.

He also met Mr Vesal’s wife, Narcis, who plans to use her medical experience as an Ob-Gyn to work as a doctor in the UK, and their son Sapehr, seven, who is enjoying school in the city.

Of meeting the monarch, Mr Vesal said: “It means a lot as a new immigrant. He spoke to us with openness and with laughter and joy.

“We ran away from conflict, we ran away from violence, in a hard situation, and now besides having the support from the community here, we have the support from the King and the Government.”

He added that the monarch was “touched” when Mr Vesal recounted his family’s life story.

