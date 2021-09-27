Buzzard the common seal pup is on the road to recovery in Scarborough. (Photo: Sea Life Scarborough)

The Sealife team frequently rescue injured seals and stranded pups that make their way onto the county's shores, and nurse them back to health at the centre's Seal Hospital.

A common seal pup, now named Buzzard, was found severly emaciated with terrible abscesses and other infections on Scarborough's South Bay beach.

Sealife said that Buzzard has made a remarkable recovery and is rehabilitating well, although she is still struggling to learn the basics of eating fish.

Andy Turner, Sealife Scarborough’s General Manager, said: "Buzzard has made a remarkable recovery and we’re so proud of our team at the Seal Hospital. They work so hard to ensure the seals are rehabilitated and healthy before releasing them back into the wild, ensuring they can survive on their own."

Once Buzzard’s injuries have completely healed and she reaches a healthy weight she will then be released back to the oceans in her natural habitat.

The dedicated facility is Yorkshire’s only seal hospital and the animal care team are dedicated to helping the seals as they go through the appropriate rehabilitation programme.