Seaside care home at risk of being shut down as inspectors find no improvement to safety failures

Bridlington town centre

Belgrave Court residential care home was first rated inadequate by inspectors in March this year after they found a string of safety failures including medication errors which led to an operation being cancelled for one resident.

Inspectors returned to the home, which has some 23 residents, in July.

They found that the care home was neither safe nor well led, a report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said.

The report read: “Medicine were not managed safely.

“The provider had implemented an electronic medicine monitoring system. On reviewing this system, we identified the same discrepancies with the administration of time sensitive medicines as at the last inspection.”

Recruitment checks had not been adequately carried out at the home, inspectors found, with staff not having to give a full employment history before beginning their jobs.

And being short-staffed caused problems at meal times, with just two staff on hand to serve 23 residents – nine of which were supposed to have two staff each to help with eating.

Relatives of residents also expressed dissatisfaction with confusing visiting hours, inspectors found.

A new manager had joined the care home, which is run by Vitality, but not enough improvement had been made to leadership processes, the report read.

The only significant improvement that could be found was that some bedrooms has been refurbished.

Care homes are not routinely in special measures for longer than 12 months before their registration is removed.