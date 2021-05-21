Second biker killed in Masham crash in the Yorkshire Dales last month is named

Masham

Martin Ragg, 59, who was from the Ripon area, died in the head-on crash on the A6108 near Masham on Sunday April 25.

Mr Ragg had an engineering background and worked as a sales manager for Thirsk-based Crown Chains Ltd. He was married with children.

A group of Mr Ragg's friends called 'the Sunday bikers' have donated over £2,000 to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, who attended the scene, in his memory.

They wrote in tribute: "We lost our friend. Time may heal the anguish but the loss will be with us forever."

The other biker killed was Michael 'Mick' Lynas, 57, an offshore engineer from South Kilvington, near Thirsk. Mr Lynas was riding with his daughter Eve, who was behind him on her own motorcycle when the collision happened and was not injured.