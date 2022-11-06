‘Secret’ School Food Bank receives a wave of mysterious donations from public as demand soars

Christmas came early for staff at a Yorkshire primary school who have received cheques through the post, online shopping orders and donations from the public since the Yorkshire Post shared the school’s incredible effort to help those within their community.

With one generous donor sending £500 and another making a large anonymous Waitrose order.

“We’re stocked up until Christmas now,” said deputy headteacher Andrew Carter at Sandal Castle Primary School in Wakefield who pioneered the food bank.

A discreet school food bank for staff and the community

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the stark fact that demand for a discreet food bank has grown exponentially with staff, pupils and families all needing extra support, philanthropic people have been sending large donations, meaning that the school will be able to serve those in need throughout the winter months.

The Deputy Headteacher said: “We've had more people use the food bank and a lot of surprise donations.”

Father-of-one Mr Carter who helps to manage the complex state school of over 600 pupils in the suburbs of Wakefield - has chosen to have an “open door policy” for anyone who wants to access the food bank which he started from within his office.

After moving office, the food bank is now located in the school’s main entrance hall for anyone to grab what they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Carter started a discreet food bank from his office

“There’s no need for referrals, it’s on a trust basis, anyone who needs anything can just take it.”

Mr Carter said: “All our families are just humans and people from all backgrounds are needing it at the moment.”

Staff at the school started the food bank six years ago to serve families in the school who needed extra support.

Advertisement Hide Ad