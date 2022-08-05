See Robin Hood's Bay, near Whitby, from the air in these dramatic photos

These stunning aerial pictures show the beauty of Robin Hood's Bay from the air.

By Duncan Atkins
Friday, 5th August 2022, 9:21 am

They were taken by Media Support Services, a videography company based in Spalding, who visit the Whitby area several times a year.

They were commissioned to create a promotional film for the Victoria Hotel in Robin Hood’s Bay and were happy to share some of the images with our readers.

1. Robin Hood's Bay from the air

This cracking shot shows the red rooftops of the seaside village.

Photo: Media Support Services

2. Robin Hood's Bay from the air

Robin Hood's Bay's stunning coastal location.

Photo: Media Support Services

3. Robin Hood's Bay from the air

The properties of Robin Hood's Bay.

Photo: Media Support Services

4. Robin Hood's Bay from the air

Robin Hood's Bay is a popular place with visitors.

Photo: Media Support Services

