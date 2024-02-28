Seth Martin has been missing from his home in Clifton since February 24.

Police said: “He was last seen at his home address at around 9am. His family and friends have been unable to contact him ever since and we’re growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Seth including an ongoing search of the River Ouse in York where a person was seen in the water at 4.30pm on Saturday 24 February.

Seth Martin

"As part of our enquiries, we are asking for anyone who may have seen Seth, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact us immediately.

"He is described as around 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with a tanned complexion. He has brown hair, a moustache and several tattoos including the words ‘Queen Mother’ in Spanish on his left wrist.

"Seth was last seen wearing blue pyjama bottoms and a striped top although he may have changed clothes since the last sighting. If you have seen Seth or have any information that could assist us, please email [email protected] or call 101.