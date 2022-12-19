A country house near Bridlington will take centrestage in the long-running TV show Bargain Hunt in the New Year.

Filming has taken place at Sewerby Hall and Gardens for the ever-popular show which will be shown on BBC One and IPlayer on Bank Holiday Monday January 2.

The 45-minute show, which sees two pairs of contestants, in red and blue fleeces, challenged to buy antiques from shops or a fair and then sell them in an auction for a profit, has been on air since 13 March 2000 in a daytime version.

It is now is in its 64th series.

Sewerby Hall Winter Wonderland. 9 December 2022. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The visitor attraction is home to a collection of memorabilia associated with the Hull-born aviatrix Amy Johnson, who became a global star after breaking the record for a solo air flight to Australia in Jason, her Gypsy Moth plane in May 1930.

Once a private home, it was sold to Bridlington Corporation in 1934, and Johnson was invited to open it to the public on 1 June, 1936.

It is now run by East Riding Council.

The programme will feature Johnson’s pigskin flying bag, her CBE, and navigational instruments, and there will be an interview with Dr David Marchant, the council’s museums registrar.

