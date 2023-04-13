With the impact of clothes waste on the environment and the cost of living on the forefront of everyone’s minds, vital skills such as sewing are making a comeback thanks to some craft-loving Yorkshire folk.

Sat amongst a pile of preloved material, Helga Fox and Helen Wilby from Empath Theatre CIC are carefully restitching old bits of denim and clothing to make it into something new.

Helga said: “It involves stitching over old or damaged embroidery, recreating gems that are sometimes even more beautiful than the originals.

Sewing is making a comeback in Yorkshire: Saving the planet one stitch at a time

“It takes a bit of time but saving denim can really help to save the planet, not to mention you’ll get an even more beautiful thing than you started with.”

Empath are running free sessions for budding crafters to get involved inside their costume emporium in The Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield.

Organiser Steven Busfield said: “I learned stitching when I was very young, and since then haven’t really been encouraged to keep going with it except for a few textile classes in school.

“I know a lot of people have had similar experiences. But as we fight the tide of fast fashion, the ability to repair and renew our clothes is so important. It also can help save our hard earned money. That’s why Empath’s Sustainability Costume Emporium workshops are designed to teach those techniques in a fun and relaxed environment to give people the tools they need to break the throw-away cycle and create some truly special items of clothing out of things you might otherwise have had to throw away.”

Stitchers across Yorkshire say that sewing is not just planet friendly but it is great for your mental health too.

Ranya Abduliteef, 28, is a textile artist who does screen printing and embroidery said: “I help create unique pieces of embroidery using recycled materials, it is not only good for the environment but also it is great for your wellbeing when you’re creative.”

Ranya now runs wellbeing and art therapy workshops at Leeds Refugee Forum. She said that people who are struggling find escapism when they sew and it’s rewarding seeing something beautiful being created.

Helga from Empath added: “You’re just focused on one stitch at the time, it calms your mind.”