All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
14 hours ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?
20 minutes ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
1 hour ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
2 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
2 hours ago Warning issued as EastEnders star’s grandkids were nearly ‘kidnapped’
2 hours ago UK economy records zero growth in February - ONS

Sewing is making a comeback in Yorkshire: Saving the planet one stitch at a time

With the impact of clothes waste on the environment and the cost of living on the forefront of everyone’s minds, vital skills such as sewing are making a comeback thanks to some craft-loving Yorkshire folk.

Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan
Published 13th Apr 2023, 09:15 BST

From professional embroidery to basic stitches, these Yorkshire folk are helping sewing to make a comeback.

Sat amongst a pile of preloved material, Helga Fox and Helen Wilby from Empath Theatre CIC are carefully restitching old bits of denim and clothing to make it into something new.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Helga said: “It involves stitching over old or damaged embroidery, recreating gems that are sometimes even more beautiful than the originals.

Most Popular
Sewing is making a comeback in Yorkshire: Saving the planet one stitch at a timeSewing is making a comeback in Yorkshire: Saving the planet one stitch at a time
Sewing is making a comeback in Yorkshire: Saving the planet one stitch at a time

“It takes a bit of time but saving denim can really help to save the planet, not to mention you’ll get an even more beautiful thing than you started with.”

Empath are running free sessions for budding crafters to get involved inside their costume emporium in The Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield.

Organiser Steven Busfield said: “I learned stitching when I was very young, and since then haven’t really been encouraged to keep going with it except for a few textile classes in school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I know a lot of people have had similar experiences. But as we fight the tide of fast fashion, the ability to repair and renew our clothes is so important. It also can help save our hard earned money. That’s why Empath’s Sustainability Costume Emporium workshops are designed to teach those techniques in a fun and relaxed environment to give people the tools they need to break the throw-away cycle and create some truly special items of clothing out of things you might otherwise have had to throw away.”

Sewing is making a comeback in Yorkshire: Saving the planet one stitch at a timeSewing is making a comeback in Yorkshire: Saving the planet one stitch at a time
Sewing is making a comeback in Yorkshire: Saving the planet one stitch at a time

Stitchers across Yorkshire say that sewing is not just planet friendly but it is great for your mental health too.

Ranya Abduliteef, 28, is a textile artist who does screen printing and embroidery said: “I help create unique pieces of embroidery using recycled materials, it is not only good for the environment but also it is great for your wellbeing when you’re creative.”

Ranya now runs wellbeing and art therapy workshops at Leeds Refugee Forum. She said that people who are struggling find escapism when they sew and it’s rewarding seeing something beautiful being created.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Helga from Empath added: “You’re just focused on one stitch at the time, it calms your mind.”

Sewing is still a sought after skill with groups as well as media exposure such as The Great British Sewing Bee back on our screens this month helping to attract a new generation of sewers.

Related topics:Yorkshire