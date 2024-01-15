Sgt Wilfred Ibbotson: Blue plaque honour approved to commemorate Dambuster hero

Planning permission has been granted for a blue plaque to honour the bravery of a Dambuster hero from Wakefield.

The tribute to Sgt Wilfred Ibbotson is to be placed on the side of the cottage where he lived in the village of West Bretton.

Sgt Ibbotson was one of 53 airmen who were killed in the famous mission to destroy German dams, known as Operation Chastise.

Wakefield Council has approved the request for a plaque to commemorate the 29-year-old at Bretton Lodge Cottage, Park Lane.

Sgt Ibbotson was born in Netherton but lived at the cottage in 1939 when he was employed as a chauffeur for Lord Allendale, who owned the Bretton Hall estate.

He joined the RAF at the start of the war and was a gunner in the daring 617 Squadron raids in May 1943 that destroyed dams in Germany’s Ruhr Valley.

The airman was lost on a return flight from a raid overnight on 16 May 1943 during which the Mohne dam was attacked.

Sgt Ibbotson was buried in Bergen General Cemetery in Germany along with the rest of the crew.

In a heritage statement, applicant David Woodhead said: “The reason that I am looking to carry out this alteration is to commemorate Sgt

Wilfred Ibbotson and bring the public’s attention towards his heroic deeds that were carried out, shortening the war and thus saving thousands of lives, albeit at the cost of his own.”

The 20-inch plaque will also display the 617 Squadron badge and will be mounted on a gable wall so it is visible from Park Lane.

Sgt Ibbotson‘s name is also on the village’s nearby war memorial.

Mr Woodhead added: “The proposed development of situating a small blue plaque on the gable end of the cottage is entirely in keeping with the very interesting historical nature of the village and nearby war memorial.

“It is hoped that it will add value to the village from a tourism perspective and help to inspire/inform local residents upon the notable identity of a former inhabitant.”

Recommending the application for approval, a council officer’s report says: “An assessment on the proposal clearly demonstrates that the works would bring a public benefit to the wider village by way of commemorating a local hero.”

Woodhead said Sgt Ibbotson‘s daughter, Pamela Jackson, and Wakefield Civic Society had been consulted on the plan.

Sgt Ibbotson was one of three Wakefield-born airmen to be commemorated at a memorial service last year to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambuster raids.

Flt Sgt Hatton was involved in the attack on the Mohne dam and returned safely, only to lose his life when his aircraft crashed in the squadron’s next major mission in September the same year.

Pilot officer Cyril Anderson survived the Dambusters raid, but was killed months later during an attack on the German city of Mannheim.

