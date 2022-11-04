“Because everything you do is going to be quality, you’re not just turning up, getting through day-to-day, you’re making sure that time away [from your child] is worthwhile,” says the former heptathlete and mum-of-two.

The Sheffielder retired from athletics in late 2016 – but prior to that, just 13 months after having her first child, Reggie, Ennis-Hill became world champion, and took silver the Rio Games a year later. “In an athletic context, you’re so determined and focussed anyway, but chuck in being a mum and all that extra motivation – and it’s like next level,” she says. “I think you’re a more focused, determined animal – more than you ever were.”

Leaving her son at that age to go to Beijing for two weeks for the World Championships was “heart-breaking” though, she admits. “But I was like, if I’m going all the way to [Beijing], I’m not coming back without a medal. It’s got to be worth it when you’re having time away from the kids.”

Dame Jessica Ennis Hill, founder of the app Jennis. Credit: Jennis/PA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She adds: “I was [thinking] I have this amazing opportunity, I’ve got to do this last bit and I wanted Reggie to see it all – but I then I had all this guilt kind of ravelled around everything. And a feeling of, what if I put this last bit of energy towards my career and then I get injured? Or I don’t win a medal and it’s all been for nothing? I found that really, really challenging. I was always questioning myself.”

Other top athletes like Serena Williams and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce have followed, returning to the top of their game after having babies. “Because you can do both,” says Ennis-Hill, who married husband Andy Hill in 2013. “You have to be kind to yourself and not put too much expectation on yourself, but you can achieve incredible things.”

She says she was “really happy to step into that next phase of life” when she retired to spend time with her family, later welcoming her daughter Olivia, now five. The transition from pro to retired athlete can be challenging for many, she says, but for her, family became a “real focus”. And a life without daily – sometimes twice-daily – training, pressure, and pushing her body to breaking point, was a “massive relief”.

But fitness is still a huge part of her life. “If I’ve got time and the weather’s nice and I’m feeling good, I just go out for a nice run. I’m not timing it, I’m not looking at PBs, I’m just doing it for me. I love to go on a steady run in the Peak District and clear my mind. It’s just you and your thoughts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Jessica Ennis Hill, founder of the app Jennis. Credit: Jennis/PA.

Her app, Jennis, helps women sync the right movement and exercise to the four phases of their menstrual cycles.