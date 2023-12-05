Sheffield vet who saved neglected greyhound’s life adopts dog as former owner banned from keeping dogs

A Sheffield vet has adopted the neglected greyhound they saved the life of after its former owner has been banned from keeping dogs indefinitely.

Martin Butlin, from Sheffield, was prosecuted by the RSPCA after a South Yorkshire veterinary practice raised concerns about the welfare of two emaciated greyhounds on his allotment.

The former racing dogs were found in a severely emaciated state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of them, named Mick, had already succumbed to neglect and was brought to the veterinary practice in a builder's bag in the boot of Butlin's car.

Martin Butlin, from Sheffield, was prosecuted by the RSPCA after a South Yorkshire veterinary practice raised concerns about the welfare of two emaciated greyhounds on his allotment. After recovery picture.

Appearing before Sheffield Magistrates Court on November 15, Butlin received an indefinite ban on keeping dogs and a 12-month community order after admitting two animal welfare offences in a September hearing.

The court heard that Fury, a two-year-old greyhound, was taken to the veterinary practice on May 13 for elective euthanasia after Butlin reported weight loss and diarrhoea over a few weeks.

Despite Butlin's insistence on euthanising the dogs, Fury found a new lease on life after being cared for by a compassionate veterinary nurse who adopted him and renamed him Alfie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSPCA inspector Ben Cottle-Shaw, who investigated said: “There is never an excuse to allow pets to suffer such wilful neglect and suffering.”

Martin Butlin, from Sheffield, was prosecuted by the RSPCA after a South Yorkshire veterinary practice raised concerns about the welfare of two emaciated greyhounds on his allotment. Before recovery picture.

Mick, who was already dead when he arrived at the practice on June 1, highlighted signs of neglect and starvation. Butlin had refused to bring Mick in earlier when advised by the vet.

Insp Cottle-Shaw added: “This was such a sad case but I do take some comfort in the fact that Fury is now a thriving and healthy much-loved dog enjoying the life he deserves with his new owner.”

The court was told that Butlin, who kept the dogs on an allotment at Wadsley Bridge, had caring responsibilities and felt deep shame and upset for the suffering he caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being described as a caring man with a lifelong history of owning dogs, he acknowledged the breakdown in care provided to Fury and Mick.