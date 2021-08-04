The shipping container in Mr Wood's garden

Pete Wood, of Westbourne Grove, Pickering, applied to Ryedale Council to allow the three metre by six metre container to remain in place at his property but councillors on the authority’s planning committee have denied permission.

The retrospective application prompted objections from Pickering Town Council and several residents, with a further four people writing in support of Mr Wood.

The grey metal container had replaced an earlier wooden structure that had been destroyed in a fire last year.

Mr Wood had offered to lower the height of the container and clad it in natural wood but on August 3 councillors voted to refuse the permission and move ahead with enforcement action.

Coun Carrie-Anne Brackstone said: “I have visited Westbourne Grove twice in the last six weeks, and the last time was yesterday.

“Though I have every sympathy with the applicant following the fire on his property I have to say I agree with the officer’s report, and the parish council’s comment that the shipping container is an incongruous feature within the residential setting.”