Siemens Mobility's Goole rail village awarded £15m for engineering centre of excellence

Goole has been chosen as one of two sites in the UK for university-led research into railway robotics and automation.

Birmingham University has been awarded £15m for the Centre of Excellence for Railway Through-Life Engineering, which will be built in a “rail village” being developed by Siemens Mobility in the town.

The £200m site will host a new train factory in an area spanning the size of 35 football pitches.

It is expected to create up to 700 skilled jobs and manufacturing of new Piccadilly line Tube trains is due to begin next year.

Artist's impression of the new facility at the rail village in Goole

Birmingham University will invest £16m on top of the £15m grant awarded by the UK Research Partnership Investment Fund (UKRPIF). It will be working with the University of Huddersfield on the new facility, which should open in 2025.

Researchers will work on the build, service, maintenance, and modernisation of railway rolling stock with a focus on robotics, sensing, and automation.

Sambit Banerjee, managing director of Siemens Mobility UK Rolling Stock and Customer Services, said: “This is fantastic news, not just for Goole but the rail industry as a whole.

"Our vision was always much more than just building a train factory, we want to have a full rail village for the industry and to create a lasting skills legacy in Goole.

The University of Birmingham has been awarded £15 million to establish a railway research and innovation centre at Goole

"Bringing academia, with the Universities of Birmingham and Huddersfield and industry, together in one site is exactly the kind of opportunity that will continue to foster collaboration and innovation across the UK rail industry as well as support the economy.”