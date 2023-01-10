News you can trust since 1754
Sightseeing big wheel at Yorkshire Wildlife Park to become permanent attraction as it wins planning permission to remain

A big wheel at the Yorkshire Hive at Yorkshire Wildlife Park that was open during last summer’s school holidays is likely to become a permanent visitor attraction.

By Shannon Mower
9 minutes ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 1:00pm

Doncaster councillors are set to approve the development of a permanent observation wheel at the site.

It will be part of the new Yorkshire Hive inside the park, a free admission area which includes independent shops, cafes and a play barn.

The proposal has received eight objections from residents including from Finningley ward Councillor Allan Jones.

A ferris wheel at the wildlife park in 2019
Cllr Jones has opposed on the basis that the wheel is inappropriate to the site with it being a wildlife park and not a fairground.

Other objections are concerned that it will be an eyesore due to its size and will create a loss of privacy for local residents.

