A big wheel at the Yorkshire Hive at Yorkshire Wildlife Park that was open during last summer’s school holidays is likely to become a permanent visitor attraction.

Doncaster councillors are set to approve the development of a permanent observation wheel at the site.

It will be part of the new Yorkshire Hive inside the park, a free admission area which includes independent shops, cafes and a play barn.

The proposal has received eight objections from residents including from Finningley ward Councillor Allan Jones.

A ferris wheel at the wildlife park in 2019

Cllr Jones has opposed on the basis that the wheel is inappropriate to the site with it being a wildlife park and not a fairground.