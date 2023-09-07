Police have issued an urgent appeal to track down a Yorkshire man who has been missing since the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Simon Foley was last seen on Doncaster Road heading in the direction of Wakefield at 12.35am on September 6. Officers from West Yorkshire Police are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about his welfare.

A statement from the force said: “He is described as a white male. About 5ft 11ins tall, of medium stocky build with short, almost shaved, dark brown and grey hair. He has tattoos on the top of his arms, one of which is of a pitbull type dog.

"He was last seen wearing spectacles, a bright orange t-shirt with a white motif and beige shorts. Simon is known to frequent the Temple Newsome area of Leeds.”