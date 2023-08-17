Sir Michael Parkinson: Tributes to a Yorkshire lad from his lifelong friend and cricket legend Dickie Bird

Cricket legend Dickie Bird has paid a heartfelt tribute to his lifelong friend Sir Michael Parkinson as he says "there will never be another like Parky".

The pair, who first became friends as teenagers playing for Barnsley Cricket Club, spoke often on the phone.

Mr Bird, on receiving a call today from Sir Michael's son, said he was "shocked and stunned" to hear of his old friend's death at the age of 88.

"He only rang me the other morning," said Mr Bird. "Just a couple of days ago really. We had a catch up. I said 'you keep going lad', and he said 'no, you keep going'. This is a real shock.

Sir Michael Parkinson, right, at a lunch to celebrate the birthday of his good friend and Cricket Umpire Legend Dickie Bird at Headingley Stadium in April (Picture: Simon Hulme).

"I knew he wasn't well, I knew it was a matter of time. Still I'm shocked, I'm stunned. It's very sad. We were very close. Of course we've been friends since he was 14 years old."

Sir Michael was a lifelong fan of cricket, with his childhood dreams of playing cricket for Yorkshire dashed when he left school aged 16 and instead began working at a local paper.

But at Barnsley the duo - with fellow cricketer Sir Geoffrey Boycott - had forged a friendship which was to last a lifetime.

The pair last saw one another in April, when Parkinson made a rare public appearance for the former cricket umpire's 90th birthday.

"We are both sons of coal miners," said Dickie Bird. "His father was down the mines his whole life, as my father was. We played for Barnsley Cricket Club as young lads.

"And we kept our friendship up, all these years. And many years it is. When he came to my 90th, he wasn't well, but he came.

"He was a wonderful man," he added. "I used to ring him for advice. He was always there for me.

"My favourite memories are going out to open innings for Barnsley Cricket Club, as youngsters. They were happy days, wonderful days. I shall certainly miss him. There's no doubt about that. We were so close.

"My thoughts go out to Mary and his sons. My thoughts are with them at this very sad moment.

"He was my friend. My true friend. He was always there for me, and it will take me some time to get over this I tell you. Our fathers would have been very proud of us both. Each of us in our profession, went to the top.