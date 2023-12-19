Sisters of Yorkshire man missing for 10 years renew plea with Missing People charity

The family of a missing York man has teamed up with Missing People charity to mark the tenth anniversary of his disappearance.

Simon Hodgson-Greaves went missing on December 21, 2013, and ten years on his sisters are working with the charity Missing People to refresh their plea for any new information.

The 48-year-old, who was a keen birdwatcher, was last seen by staff at an RSPB Bempton Cliffs nature reserve, ten years ago, a place he was familiar with.

The day before, Simon’s van was sighted with a man inside and around it, although it is not verified whether it was Simon, and a man was again seen a day later in the same position. However, Simon hasn’t been seen since.

Simon Hodgson-Greaves has been missing for ten years

At the time of his disappearance, Simon was described as white, 6’0” with, blue eyes, short ginger hair with a full bushy beard and a “ruddy” complexion. Simon also wore glasses, but it is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance – although a sighting from a member of the public identified that he wore Wellington boots.

Since their brother’s disappearance, Rachel Pickthall and Kate Stephenson have said the situation they are in is “unbearable”, but they are determined to find out what happened to their brother and in 2022 they even offered a £10,000 reward for information that would lead them to Simon.

“Simon, please get in touch as soon as possible to let us know you’re ok. Mum is 83 and needs to know where you are. All your family do. We all miss you very much,” they said in a message they shared for the tenth anniversary of his disappearance.

“And if anyone else knows anything about what might have happened to Simon, or where he is now, please get in touch urgently and help put an end to the horrid situation we can’t believe we find ourselves in, which is unbearable.”

This year the sisters have teamed up with the charity Missing People, an organisation dedicated to reconnecting missing people and their loved ones.

The charity offers non-judgemental and confidential support and is free due to support from players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.