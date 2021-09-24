The York Dungeon. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

With Yorkshire’s history stretching over thousands of years and alleged ghost sightings at various venues across the county, Yorkshire is packed with adult-friendly events this autumn season that will make you get into the Halloween spirit.

Halloween isn’t just for kids, so we have compiled a list of fun and scary events suitable for adults in Yorkshire.

A Halloween Trail at Kilpin Hall and Gardens, Richmond

This event will be held at The Crowe’s Wood and with Kilpin Hall’s 400-year history and the addition of scary spooks, witches and ghouls, this trail is sure to make Halloween fun.

The trail delves into the history of Crowe’s Wood as visitors are invited to walk through the pumpkin patch, into the Garden Museum and beyond into the ancient woodland where they will encounter scary characters along the way.

The event takes place between October 16 through to October 31 from 10am to 5pm. Booking is not required. Find out more by visiting the website.

Halloween Outdoor Cinema showing Hocus Pocus, Thirsk

An open-air cinema in Thirsk will be showing a Halloween favourite: Hocus Pocus.

There will be two screenings of the popular movie in a socially distanced, covid-safe environment. There will also be a catering kiosk on-site where they will be serving hot drinks and you can bring your own snacks to the event.

The seating will be first-come-first-served. The event will take place on October 24; the early screening will start at 6pm and finish at 7:30pm and a late screening will begin at 9pm and end at 10:30pm.

You can book tickets online on the website.

The Bronte Village Interactive Ghost Walks, Haworth

The scary event will be organised by Haunting Nights and will take you back in time as you explore the ancient village of Haworth.

The Black Bull is known to be one of the most haunted inns in the country. It is 300 years old and was Patrick Branwell Bronte’s favourite place to drink. Patrick was the brother of the Bronte sisters: Charlotte, Emily and Anne.

There may have been sightings of a poltergeist in The Black Bull which has been known to move and smash glasses as well as ring a bell hanging above the fireplace.

The event consists of an hour-long ghost walk and visitors will be taught various ghost hunting techniques to witness the spooky environment for themselves.

Selected dates are October 9, October 23 and October 29 and you can book a ticket by visiting the website.

A ghost hunt at The Black Swan, York

The Black Swan is known to be one of the most haunted places in Yorkshire.

Founded in the 16th century, the pub has a rich history of alleged ghost sightings including a Victorian gentleman and a barmaid.

You may witness the ghosts in action in a ghost hunt organised by Haunting Nights and if you’re brave enough, you are invited to book a sleepover in one of the rooms.

The excursion will take place from October 9 to October 10.

Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival at Whitby Pavillion

This festival will be a packed weekend of bands, films, markets and theatre all under one roof.

Headlining at this year’s event will be Peter Hook & The Light and the festival is also hosting ‘Carpe Noctrum’ who will be the DJ until 2am on Friday and Saturday.

The alternative market will run between 10am and 5pm Friday to Sunday and there will be films showing throughout the weekend, the names of the films have not yet been confirmed, as well as a theatre production.

Bands who will be performing are Pink Turns Blue, The Membranes, SRSQ and Glasshouse Museum.

The event will run from October 29 to October 31 and you can book your tickets by visiting the Whitby Pavillion website.

The York Dungeon tour (Lates)

You can attend The York Dungeon late at night for an even scarier experience this Halloween on selected dates.

The venue mixes theatre, special effects and enticing storytelling on a journey that will make you scream either with laughter or terror.

The event is not suitable for anyone under 18.