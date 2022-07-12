Six houses hit by gas explosion in Halifax

People living in six houses in Ovenden are needing rehousing after a shed fire spread to their homes via a broken gas main in the early hours.

Paramedics were called to help two people - a man and a woman in their 50s - suffering from smoke inhalation.

Crews from Halifax, Illingworth and Rastrick stations were called to the blaze on Ovenden Crescent at 3.27am.

Crews were called in the early hours of today

An aerial appliance was also needed.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said: "Shed fire spread to houses via a fractured gas main – six properties affected in total.