Staff at the Abbey in Leeds have been busy prearing their creations ahead of the half term to give families something to look for on their walks around the historic lands.

When the Abbey was still in use, the monks would have used scarecrows to keep the birds away from their crops in the same way farmers do. However, those running the Abbey now actively encourage wildlife to visit the area, so the scarecrows will only be in place until the end of the next week

A statement on the Kirkstall Abbey website says: “Go on a beautiful springtime nature walk around the abbey and see if you can spot all the scarecrows specially designed by our staff.

"Explore the historic ruins of Kirkstall Abbey and learn all about its history in the Visitor Centre. Enjoy wandering through the park and woodlands, and take a leisurely stroll beside the River Aire.”

Our photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe went along to see what scarecrows he could find.

