From September 24 the mill will open every weekend. (10-12.30pm and 1pm-5pm; closed for lunch 12.30pm-1pm, last admissions at 4.15pm)

The mill has been closed since the Spring after a member of staff left, but the mill’s owner, East Riding Council, has now recruited.

However the mill is still without its four sails, each 11 metres in length, two years after they were taken down and sent away for restoration.

Skidby Windmill is a Grade II listed windmill at Skidby near Beverley. Picture Gary Longbottom

A council spokesman said they were still awaiting a date from the millwright’s to put them back – adding that they are effectively in a queue.

Unusually Skidby Mill still has all of its original outbuildings which house the Museum of East Riding Rural Life.

Visitors can explore the adjoining Miller’s garden and acreage with play equipment for younger visitors and plenty of space to picnic and exercise.

A fine example of a Victorian working windmill, it was handed to the predecessor of the council in 1966 for a nominal £1.

Skidby Mill near Beverley stands outs against a blue sky. It is set in an acre of land and has magnificent views over the Wolds. Picture: Gary Longbottom

East Riding Council has also announced that Hessle Mill will be open on Thursday September 22, Friday 23rd, Thursday 29th and Friday, 30th. From April 2023 it will open on Thursdays and Fridays.