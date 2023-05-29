Music fans who headed to Slam Dunk Leeds on Sunday shared their anger and disappointment at “huge queues” for toilets, food and shuttle buses after a last minute travel announcement by organisers.

The event at Temple Newsam attracted thousands, with big name headliners including Enter Shikari.

However, many who attended were forced to change their travel plans last minute after a social media announcement by organisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement read: “SLAM DUNK NORTH CAR PARK INFORMATION

Slam Dunk Leeds: Revellers share anger at "huge queues" for food and shuttle buses at sold out festival

“DUE TO AN UNPRECEDENTED AMOUNT OF PEOPLE ARRIVING TO THE FESTIVAL WITHOUT ADVANCE CAR-PARKING TICKETS YESTERDAY, WE HAVE TAKEN THE DECISION TO ONLY ALLOW ADVANCE CAR PARK TICKETS ON-SITE TODAY.

“IF YOU DIDN'T PRE-BOOK CAR PARK TICKETS, PLEASE PARK IN LEEDS CITY CENTRE AND USE THE SHUTTLE-BUSES PROVIDED.

SHUTTLE-BUS PICK UP AND DROP OFF IS ON SOVEREIGN STREET AND WILL BE OPERATING FROM 8.30AM TO THE FESTIVAL SITE AND 8PM FROM THE FESTIVAL SITE BACK TO THE CITY CENTRE."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, The Yorkshire Post reported early concerns about waits for shuttle buses on Sovereign Street Leeds after the announcement.

However, attendees took to social media throughout the day to express their disappointment at the queues throughout the event.

Some reported waiting more than an hour for a burger, with lines of “more than 100 people” reported for some aspects.

One music fan told The Yorkshire Post: “Music was brilliant but pretty much everything else was poor. Food queues were huge, like 100/150 people easy in each line. Felt for the girls as the portaloo queues were worse. 7 quid pints and took us 3 hours just to get out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another person added: “Bragging about selling out the festival and then not putting on extra toilets and food wasn’t the wisest move.

“Queues are par for the course but 1 hour queue for a burger is silly.”

Other issues included wait times to get out of the car park after the event.

Fans who were able to get inside the venue were thrilled by performances throughout the day and others said they had avoided queues by getting to Temple Newsam early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad