Smoke seen billowing into sky after haystack fire breaks out in Yorkshire village

Residents were urged to keep their doors and windows closed while crews from four stations worked to put out the fires in open countryside near Swillington.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had received a report of four large haystacks on fire at around 3.10pm on Saturday.

Crews from Castleford, Hunslet, Rothwell and two from Killingbeck stations were all dispatched to Hall Farm Road.

Residents were advised to close windows and doors as four large haystacks burned. Picture: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Three fire engines remained at the scene into the evening as crews continued damping down the site.

A spokesperson said last night that there was no danger to local residents but advised people to close doors and windows should they smell the smoke.

They said: “There are no road closures and no danger to lives. The smoke is clearly visible due to the current wind in the area.