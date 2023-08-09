All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Sophie Lambert: Opening of inquest into death of missing Yorkshire woman, 22, hears she had taken cocaine before drowning in River Nidd

A young woman who went missing for several days before her body was found in the River Nidd near Knaresborough had taken cocaine before she drowned, an inquest has heard.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:17 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 12:17 BST
Sophie Lambert was 22 when she diedSophie Lambert was 22 when she died
Sophie Lambert was 22 when she died

Assistant coroner Catherine Cundy opened the inquest into the death of Sophie Lambert, 22, at North Yorkshire Coroner's Court on Wednesday.

Miss Lambert was reported missing from her home in Starbeck, Harrogate, on June 16, and her body was found on the 21st by a member of the public in the water.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was a major search launched by North Yorkshire Police to find Miss Lambert, and a large number of volunteers also assisted. The Nidd Gorge area became the focus of the investigation after some of her belongings were found nearby.

The postmortem gave her cause of death as drowning, with cocaine ingestion listed as a significant secondary contributing factor. Miss Lambert was identified by her mother.

The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing at a later date.

Related topics:YorkshireKnaresboroughNorth YorkshireHarrogateNorth Yorkshire Police