Søstrene Grene: A look inside the new Yorkshire store which promises to make “your lifestyle dreams come true”

As a popular Danish homewares company announces its second Yorkshire store opening, we take a look inside its first store in Sheffield which opened recently.

Søstrene Grene has opened up on Cambridge Street as part of the Heart of the City regeneration project, which includes the former Cole Brothers and John Lewis site.

The company said on Twitter: “Søstrene Grene is now open! Your 'hygge' homeware and lifestyle dreams will now come true in #Sheffield.”

We decided to take a look inside as the company has announced their second Yorkshire store will be opening in York.

Søstrene Grene is the brainchild of the Grene sisters Anna and Clara who aim to give shoppers moments of ‘peace and calm’ through their selection of interior and hobby.

Rather than the normal dash around a shop with the bright lights ushering you to buy and leave as soon as possible, this place is different.

It’s designed in the brand’s trademark Labyrinth layout, the lighting is soft, classical music plays and the atmosphere is relaxed.

This is so-called “Retail of the Senses.” It’s a relaxing experience so, rather than panic buying if you’re anything like me, you go in for a quick browse and not buy until you gradually convince yourself that you have lots of time to shop.

Søstrene Grene’s aim is to be relaxing and out of the daily rush as it follows the Danish ‘hygge’ philosophy, a special state of contentment, warmth and belonging.

There’s everything here from homeware to crafts to children’s toys, soft furnishings and kitchen accessories.

“This is how I want my home to feel,” I thought until I reminded myself that we may not have such a relaxing ambience even with these beautiful items as we have two dogs and five children.

This is definitely the High Street’s answer to competing with the online world.

Jonathan Cooper, joint venture partner for the brand, said before opening: “I hope it works in Sheffield. What I would really like is to bring people back into the city centre.

“We’ve got Marmadukes next door and hopefully other interesting retailers coming opposite. People will be able to come into town, buy some craft or interior items, and then go for a coffee or lunch.