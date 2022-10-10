He was Stuart Simons, 44, from South Ferriby, who leaves a wife and children.

Humberside Police said: “A cyclist that sadly died in a collision on the A1077, between South Ferriby and Barton-upon-Humber on Friday 7 October, has been named by his family as Stuart Simons, aged 44 from South Ferriby.

“The collision took place at around 5.30am when a blue Ford Kuga and Stuart’s cycle were in collision whilst heading eastbound.

Stuart Simons

“Our thoughts remain with Stuart’s family at this difficult time.

“We continue to appeal for any witnesses to the collision, especially motorists who may have seen a pedal cyclist travelling out of South Ferriby towards Barton on the A1077 between 5.20am and 5.30am.

“If you can help please call our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 61 of 7 October 2022.”