A woman and two children have died after their car was hit by a bus on the A61 near Ripon.

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses to the horrific collision in the village of South Stainley at 2.20pm on Sunday September 3.

The family’s silver Vauxhall Meriva was involved in a crash with a double-decker bus and another car, a blue Toyota Aygo. Both cars were heading south and the bus was travelling in the opposite direction.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Sadly, all three occupants of the Vauxhall Meriva, a woman in her 30s, a teenage girl and a six-year-old boy, died following the collision. Their next of kin have been informed and are receiving specialist support.

"The driver of the bus was taken to hospital with leg injuries, some of the bus passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital, and the two people in the Toyota were not injured.

"Officers are appealing to anyone who saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision or witnessed the collision to get in touch if they have not already spoken to officers.

"They are also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles travelling along the A61 prior to the collision or of the collision itself, to get in touch.