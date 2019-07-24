South Yorkshire Police welcome new police horse to the force

South Yorkshire Police have announced a new police horse has joined the team.

Ben is a new police horse who will join the force's mounted section following completion of his four-week trial at Ring Farm in Barnsley.

In a statement released today (July 24), South Yorkshire Police said: "Following the news that police horse George, also known as Oakwell was retiring after 16 years of service, we had a very big hole to fill in our mounted section.

"We welcomed Ben on a trial to see if he could rise to the challenge and he has proven after town and city centre patrols, public interaction and public order training, that he has what it takes!"

Sergeant Clive Colling said Ben had a gentle but brave nature and he was thrilled that he was joining the team.

He added: "Ben is a grey seven-year-old, Irish draught so is a replica of a young George, and, while being a big boy, has a gentle, friendly demeanour.”

Ring Farm has recently been refurbished and the team, who are were currently based at Cudworth Station will be are relocating to the farm.

On Friday 26 July, Chief Constable Stephen Watson will be officially opening the farm refurbished building and granting Ben with his official police title - he will be named after an area of South Yorkshire.

To see him develop in his police career follow Ben on Instagram @SYPHorses.