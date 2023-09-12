Intruders tried to break into life-saving equipment at a Calderdale village’s cricket club.

A group of youths were spotted riding their bikes across the square on the field at Southowram Cricket Club on Ashday Lane on Sunday afternoon.

They went on to try to break into a defibrillator.

The club has posted: “A group of youths played on the square riding their bikes across it. When asked to stop, the attitude came.

Southowram Cricket Club

"Later on, CCTV shows that they messed with skips, climbed on our benches and, most importantly, tried to break into our defibrillator.

"It goes without saying how dangerous this could be if someone was to need emergency treatment and our defibrillator was broken or faulty, and how costly this would be to replace.

"If you are to enjoy our excellent, volunteer maintained facilities, please do so sensibly and respectfully!”