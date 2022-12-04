Spectacular photographs from the Whitby Krampus Run 2022 - and the legend of the 'evil Santa'
The Whitby Krampus Run took place this weekend.
It took place on December 3, 2022.
Participants started from the historic Whitby bandstand overlooking the harbour before passing the whalebone arch and finishing at the foot of the statue of James Cook.
One of Whitby’s many quirky events, the Krampus run relates to the legend of Krampus, a half-goat, half-demon figure who punishes misbehaving children at Christmas.
Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty headed along to the run.
