Humberside Police said the crash happened between a white Ford Focus and a grey Yamaha MT-125 on Spring Bank West, at the junction of Chanterlands Avenue, in Hull , at around 7.15pm on Friday (Feb 3).

A statement from the force said: “Sadly, a 30-year-old man sustained fatal injuries in the collision, which happened at around 7.15pm on February 3. Our sympathies are with his family who are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time. It was reported that a white Ford Focus collided with a grey Yamaha MT-125.”