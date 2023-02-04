News you can trust since 1754
Spring Bank West, Hull: 30-year-old man dies after crash between car and motorcycle in Yorkshire

A 30-year-old man has died following a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Yorkshire.

By Jonathan Pritchard
3 minutes ago

Humberside Police said the crash happened between a white Ford Focus and a grey Yamaha MT-125 on Spring Bank West, at the junction of Chanterlands Avenue, in Hull, at around 7.15pm on Friday (Feb 3).

A statement from the force said: “Sadly, a 30-year-old man sustained fatal injuries in the collision, which happened at around 7.15pm on February 3. Our sympathies are with his family who are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time. It was reported that a white Ford Focus collided with a grey Yamaha MT-125.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 536 of February 3.

