Spurn Lightship: Historic ship restoration scoops top prize
Over the last couple of years the Spurn Lightship has been the subject of an extensive restoration – a project which has now scooped a top conservation prize.
The ship, which was built in 1927 and acted as a “floating lighthouse” for vessels coming into the Humber past Spurn Point, will once again open to the public in Hull Marina next Spring, with visitors able to climb into her distinctive lantern tower.
Owner Hull Council was awarded the Martyn Heighton Award for Excellence in Maritime Conservation 2023, by National Historic Ships UK, a body which promotes high standards in the conservation and restoration of historic vessels.
The ship, which was decommissioned in 1975 and purchased by the council in 1983, went into dry dock at Dunston Ship Repairs on William Wright Dock several times to address water leaks that were causing corrosion and decay.
However the team was able to preserve the original teak deck and the work should see the vessel through another 50 years.
Council leader Mike Ross said: “Winning this award is fantastic recognition of the level and standard of work that has been carried out. Following Spurn Lightship’s conservation work, it is most likely in the best condition it has ever been in since the vessel was first built in 1927.
“It’s great to win and put Hull on the map for its conservation work to the city’s lightship, and we look forward to seeing her become a floating museum once again early next year.”
Hannah Cunliffe, Director of National Historic Ships UK, said: “Congratulations to Hull City Council on winning the highly coveted Excellence in Maritime Conservation Award.
"The judging panel was impressed by the way in which the team had embraced the conservation principles set down in our guidance materials, facing some challenging decisions, to achieve an exemplar preservation project.”
Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, which provided funding for the project, said: “A huge congratulations to the team at Hull City Council on winning this prestigious award for their considered and ambitious restoration of the Spurn Lightship.
"We are really proud to have been able to support the work thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, and we are sure that many of them will be just as excited as we are to visit the ship when it reopens in 2024.” As part of the £30m Hull Maritime project, Hull’s other historic vessel the sidewinder trawler Arctic Corsair has also been restored. Spurn Lightship is currently in a temporary berth on Hull Marina while work continues on a permanent base close to the new bridge over the A63.