She was once a waymarker off Yorkshire’s coast, but for nearly 40 years now she has been one of Hull’s treasured historic ships.

Over the last couple of years the Spurn Lightship has been the subject of an extensive restoration – a project which has now scooped a top conservation prize.

The ship, which was built in 1927 and acted as a “floating lighthouse” for vessels coming into the Humber past Spurn Point, will once again open to the public in Hull Marina next Spring, with visitors able to climb into her distinctive lantern tower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Hull Council was awarded the Martyn Heighton Award for Excellence in Maritime Conservation 2023, by National Historic Ships UK, a body which promotes high standards in the conservation and restoration of historic vessels.

Date: 12th October 2021. Picture James Hardisty. The famous Spurn Lightship, leaves the safety of Hull Marina for it's short journey down the Humber towed by two tugs from the Hull Marina to Dunston’s shipyard on William Wright Dock for preservation work. This is one of two vessels the other being the Arctic Corsair which will benefit from part of the £30.3m Hull Maritime project, jointly funded by Hull City Council and The National Lottery Fund. Other elements include a major revamp of the Hull Maritime Museum and the Dock Office Chambers as well as a new visitor centre at North End Shipyard.

The ship, which was decommissioned in 1975 and purchased by the council in 1983, went into dry dock at Dunston Ship Repairs on William Wright Dock several times to address water leaks that were causing corrosion and decay.

However the team was able to preserve the original teak deck and the work should see the vessel through another 50 years.

Council leader Mike Ross said: “Winning this award is fantastic recognition of the level and standard of work that has been carried out. Following Spurn Lightship’s conservation work, it is most likely in the best condition it has ever been in since the vessel was first built in 1927.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great to win and put Hull on the map for its conservation work to the city’s lightship, and we look forward to seeing her become a floating museum once again early next year.”

The Spurn Lightship undergoes the Shot-Blasting Process to remove paint from the Vessel at Dunstans Ship Repairs, William Wright Dock, Hull..Picture by Simon Hulme..20th June 2022

Hannah Cunliffe, Director of National Historic Ships UK, said: “Congratulations to Hull City Council on winning the highly coveted Excellence in Maritime Conservation Award.

"The judging panel was impressed by the way in which the team had embraced the conservation principles set down in our guidance materials, facing some challenging decisions, to achieve an exemplar preservation project.”

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, which provided funding for the project, said: “A huge congratulations to the team at Hull City Council on winning this prestigious award for their considered and ambitious restoration of the Spurn Lightship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad