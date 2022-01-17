St Helen’s Farm scoots to Pocklington Lions’ assistance with £12,500 donation

Each year the Pocklington Lions Club has held a tea party in Burnby Hall Gardens for the scooter users.

St Helen’s Farm has donated £12,500 to replace part of the lions club’s motorised scooter fleet.

The club thanked St Helen’s Farm owners Angus and Kathleen Wielkopolski who bought back the business in December who had been very keen to continue to support their local community.

The money will be spent on replacing some of the scooter fleet with eight new ones.

Lions trustee and treasurer John Eeles said: “For more than 20 years Pocklington and District Lions Club has provided motorised scooters and wheelchairs on loan, free of charge, to people in the community of Pocklington and local villages.

“This project, aimed at helping improve their mobility and independence in the area, was initiated and led by David Tinson.

“PDLC has continued with this project, an important service to the community, following lion David’s death in February 2017.

“It has progressed and expanded, and last year the club had a fleet of 20 motorised scooters plus a number of wheelchairs.

“The club has also recently purchased a new lightweight, collapsible, transportable wheelchair and two tricycles for children with special needs on the basis that they will be returned to the club when the children outgrow them for re-issue to other children with special needs.

“We realised a number of the motorised scooters were needing much more attention and maintenance and therefore enquiries were made to source financial support to enable the replacement of part of the motorised scooter fleet.

“Jackie East of St Helen’s Farm proposed the funds application and she has now confirmed that PDLC would receive the sum of £12,500 to replace part of our motorised scooter fleet.