St John Ambulance unveils plans for new youth-focused volunteer unit in Northallerton

Anyone interested can find out more at a coffee morning and event organised by the charity on Saturday 16 March between 10am and 3pm at Northallerton Town Hall.

No prior first aid or volunteering experience is required for these roles as all necessary training will be given at a weekly meeting. Applicants must be aged 18 or over and will be required to pass an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service check. Successful applicants for Youth Leader roles will start as Youth Helpers will also be taught some first aid skills, to pass onto the young volunteers and, if they wish, go on duty delivering first aid in the community and at events. After time as a Youth Helper, those who want to can undertake further training to be a Youth Leader.

At the event, visitors can learn more about the roles on offer and plans to set up the new unit. There will be free Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) demos by existing volunteers and one of the charity’s state-of-the-art Cycle Response Unit bikes will be at the venue during the morning for visitors to view.

St John Ambulance Youth Team volunteering

Entertainment will be laid on with local band Crash Bang Wallop performing between 10am and midday followed by the St John Ambulance band from 1pm.

Teas and coffees will be available throughout the event from local company Rounton Coffee, and there will be various stalls and tombola as well.

Adam Lavery, Project Development Officer at St John Ambulance, said: “We have ambitious plans in 2024 and would love to see a new volunteer unit starting up in Northallerton. There is already a very successful St John unit in Thirsk and we would like to grow our presence here in Northallerton to enable even more first aid cover to be offered at events and to continue to keep people safe in the local community. At the moment we’re hoping to talk to people interested in joining us to work with our younger volunteers. There will be plenty of opportunities in time to develop a volunteer role with St John and we’re looking forward to meeting everyone who attends our event at Northallerton Town Hall.”

If you are interested in any of these opportunities but cannot attend on 16 March, please contact Adam for an informal chat at [email protected].