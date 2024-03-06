The 80m-long Stamford Bridge, built in 1727, has been struck in traffic accidents over the past few years, causing severe damage to its parapets. East Riding Council says the Grade II listed structure will close in mid-May for eight to 10 weeks for repairs and road safety work, costing £350,000.

The single-lane bridge is on the A166 from York to Driffield, a popular route for people travelling to the coast. A temporary, signed diversion will be put in place and the footbridge will stay open during the work.

As part of the repair scheme, rows of stone bricks on parapets on both sides will be replaced by similar local stone, sourced from Whitby, and the walls will be strengthened.

Stamford Bridge is nearly 300 years old

Warning bollards will also be installed on the approaches to indicate its width in a bid to prevent further strikes. Contractor Esh Construction will carry out the work, which will involve working longer hours and some weekends in order to keep the closure to a minimum.

Councillor Paul West said they were working with local councillors, businesses and bus companies “as we know this will cause disruption for the village”.

He said: “The bridge badly needs repairing as it’s fallen victim to a number of road accidents in recent years. There’s missing stonework where it’s been hit and we’ve had to install temporary barriers.

