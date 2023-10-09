Standoff as locals attempt to stop broadband poles being installed in Yorkshire

A standoff has developed in Hedon as locals attempt to stop the installation of broadband poles this morning.

Contractors with MS3 are understood to have been stuck in Hedon’s Westlands Drive after bringing in the poles and being blocked by locals who do not want them installed. Hedon resident Ray Duffill told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) a stalemate had developed with both sides refusing to back down.

MS3 has been contacted for comment. A Humberside Police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance on Westlands Drive in Hedon engaging with residents in the community following reports of access being obstructed.”

It is understood MS3 contractors arrived in Westlands Drive at around 8.15am. Pictures showed them arriving with poles on the back of wagons.

An MS3 wagon with broadband poles trying to get onto Hedon\'s Westlands Drive. Picture is from Sally Sanderson/Facebook

Mr Duffill said residents opposed to the installation were there to meet them as they knew from their permits when they would be arriving. A Facebook livestream from a resident showed locals arguing with contractors with Humberside Police officers also in attendance.

The video showed police officers standing between contractors and locals as they began to install one of the poles at around 11.10am.

The resident said: “MS3 tried to bring the poles on to Westlands Drive but at first they were blocked by people stood in front of their wagons. They were then blocked in the estate by cars and other vehicles.

“We hoped to stop them and now they’ve got themselves stuck. The workers were quite bemused.”

The standoff comes as plans from the broadband provider to install poles in the town provoked a backlash last month. A visit from MS3 representatives to Hedon Town Council was met with protesters carrying signs saying Hedon Says No To MS3 Poles on Thursday, September 7.

The Going Underground Campaign which has launched in the town since has been organising a boycott of MS3 and any other provider who installs poles.

The group has called on companies to install underground cables instead.

MS3 Chief Executive Guy Miller previously told LDRS the installation of poles was the only economically viable way to bring competition in broadband to the town.

Mr Miller added the company did not want to stir up a disturbance but they knew that there were people in the town who would welcome an alternative to existing provider KCOM.