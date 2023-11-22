A man who died at a bus stop destroyed in a crash has been named as Terence Russell.

Terence Russell known as Terry, 62, died after a black Mitsubishi Shogun destroyed a bus stop on Stanningley Road at around 3.13pm on Monday November 20.

Two other pedestrians were treated for minor injuries.

His close friend Joanne has paid tribute to Terry and said: “Goodnight and god bless, rest in peace Tezza.

"You're loved very much.”

The driver of the black Mitsubishi Shogun - a 57 year old man – was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He’s been bailed pending further enquiries on that offence.

The driver was also arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs - he’s been released without charge.

Stanningley Road was closed for more than 24 hours

Officers would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident or the Mitsubishi Shogun driving prior to the collision to come forward.