Stanningley Road, Leeds: E-bike rider, 31, dies in Yorkshire after losing control and crashing into a street sign on Cycle Superhighway
West Yorkshire Police said: “At 9.10am yesterday, police were called to Stanningley Road where the rider of an electrically assisted pedal cycle had been seriously injured. The 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"He had been travelling towards the city centre in the eastbound cycle lane, a short distance from the junction with Houghley Lane, when he lost control and collided with a street sign. No other vehicle was involved.
"The incident is being investigated by officers from West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of the rider in the time leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact MCET via 101 quoting reference 13230682736 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.”