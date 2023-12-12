An e-bike reader has died after colliding with a street sign in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police said: “At 9.10am yesterday, police were called to Stanningley Road where the rider of an electrically assisted pedal cycle had been seriously injured. The 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He had been travelling towards the city centre in the eastbound cycle lane, a short distance from the junction with Houghley Lane, when he lost control and collided with a street sign. No other vehicle was involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The incident is being investigated by officers from West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team.

The scene of a previous fatal collision at the Stanningley Road/Houghley Lane junction in Leeds

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of the rider in the time leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact MCET via 101 quoting reference 13230682736 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.”