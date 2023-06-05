Starship delivery robots in Yorkshire: Groceries delivered to your door via robots in Leeds and Wakefield

You may have to look a few times to believe what you’re seeing as automated robots pass you in the street, on a mission, as they carefully cross the road.

They’re not here to exterminate, but to deliver your shopping.

For those of you who drive to the local shop, this is a much more convenient and environmentally friendly way of getting groceries delivered to your doorstep.

If you’re looking for an alternative to driving, the Starship Deliveries app may be the way forward. You can order your groceries and then get a special code for when your robot arrives with your delivery.

Starship Deliveries

Currently, the service has been rolled out in some parts of Leeds and Wakefield.

In Wakefield, groceries will be picked fresh from the local Co-op store on Meadow Vale, Outwood, and ‘delivered quickly and conveniently from store to door in minutes,’ according to the Co-op website.

Starship’s robots are already a familiar and popular sight in several other locations across the UK including: Greater Manchester, Milton Keynes; Northampton, Bedford; Cambourne and Cambridge.

Chris Conway, Co-op eCommerce Director, said: “Co-op stores are well placed in the heart of local communities to provide quick, easy and convenient home deliveries - whether a full shop or last-minute top-ups.

“We are committed to exploring new and innovative ways to increase access to our products and services, and delighted to be able to roll-out autonomous robot deliveries to provide additional online flexibility, choice and convenience for our Members and customers in Wakefield.”