Statue of Billy Casper holding Kes planned near former home of author Barry Hines

The statue, of Billy Casper holding Kes, will be constructed on Hoyland Road if plans are approved – close to where scenes of Billy training Kes on Hoyland Common were shot.
Planning documents state that the 2m tall statue will face the former home of Barry Hines, author of A Kestrel for Knave upon which the film was based.
The sculpture will be located in a small park at the corner of Hoyland Road and Stead Lane, and will be made of matte black powder coated steel.
Residents can comment on the plans until January 27 on Barnsley Council’s website