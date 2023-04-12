Yorkshire DJ Stephanie Hirst is bringing back the best hits of the 90s to today with her first Belters live gig.
Stephanie, who became a household name with her award-winning breakfast show ‘Hirsty’s Daily Dose’ on Galaxy 105 with Danny and Jo Jo, started a facebook live gig during Lockdown called ‘kitchen belters’ and had vowed to host the gig in person when lockdown allowed.
“This is incredible, this has made my day, week, month, year to see you all here,” said Stephanie as she opened her set during a live gig on Easter Sunday at Venue 23 in Wakefield.
Friend and fellow DJ Danny Mylo warmed up the crowds of fans who eagerly awaited Stephanie at the Belters Live event which started at 6pm.
When Stephanie, the Barnsley DJ, took to the stage she got everyone dancing to the best hits over the past 20 years.
“We finish at 10pm so you’ve time for tea and toast,” said Stephanie.
She was joined on stage by former colleagues from Hedonism nightclub in Barnsley who she thanked for “teaching” her everything she knows.
Due to the reaction of the roaring crowds, Stephanie played a few extra songs including some on vinyl.