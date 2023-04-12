All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
Less than a minute ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
6 minutes ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
20 minutes ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
1 hour ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad

Stephanie Hirst’s Belters Live: Barnsley DJ hosts new club night ensuring punters get home for midnight

Living your best life while dancing to “belters” inside a Yorkshire club, safe in the knowledge that you’ll be home for tea and toast by midnight. This is the new club night for those of us that want to party but no longer want to keep going until the early hours.

Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan
Published 12th Apr 2023, 14:04 BST

Yorkshire DJ Stephanie Hirst is bringing back the best hits of the 90s to today with her first Belters live gig.

Stephanie, who became a household name with her award-winning breakfast show ‘Hirsty’s Daily Dose’ on Galaxy 105 with Danny and Jo Jo, started a facebook live gig during Lockdown called ‘kitchen belters’ and had vowed to host the gig in person when lockdown allowed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is incredible, this has made my day, week, month, year to see you all here,” said Stephanie as she opened her set during a live gig on Easter Sunday at Venue 23 in Wakefield.

Most Popular
Stephanie Hirst at Belters Live at Venue 23Stephanie Hirst at Belters Live at Venue 23
Stephanie Hirst at Belters Live at Venue 23

Friend and fellow DJ Danny Mylo warmed up the crowds of fans who eagerly awaited Stephanie at the Belters Live event which started at 6pm.

When Stephanie, the Barnsley DJ, took to the stage she got everyone dancing to the best hits over the past 20 years.

“We finish at 10pm so you’ve time for tea and toast,” said Stephanie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was joined on stage by former colleagues from Hedonism nightclub in Barnsley who she thanked for “teaching” her everything she knows.

Stephanie Hirst at Belters Live at Venue 23Stephanie Hirst at Belters Live at Venue 23
Stephanie Hirst at Belters Live at Venue 23

Due to the reaction of the roaring crowds, Stephanie played a few extra songs including some on vinyl.

Related topics:YorkshireWakefield