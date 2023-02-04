The body of a man found in a derelict building in Yorkshire was that of a ‘well thought of’ man in the community, police have said.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Silverwood Miners Welfare Resource Centre on Doncaster Road in Rotherham to reports the body of a man had been found inside a derelict building on January 19. The man has now been named as Stephen Simpson, also known locally as Stephen Jones or Bubba.

Officers investigating the death of Mr Simpson are appealing for information and video footage that will help them piece together his last movements.

Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Matt Barnes said: “It is clear that from the many messages of support that Stephen was well thought of in the community. We’re asking that anyone with information, no matter how small you believe it to be, to get in touch. It may help us understand how and why Stephen has died. We’re particularly interested in understanding his movements between 11 and 19 January.

Stephen Simpson was well thought of in the community, please said

“If you are a business that knows Stephen from him passing please check your CCTV footage. If you’re a driver who remembers seeing Stephen between these dates please check your dashcam and get in touch.”