A talented mechanic, farm worker and tractor enthusiast died when his pick-up hit a tree, an inquest has heard.

Stephen Sixsmith, 37, had been repairing tractors in a workshop he rented at a tenant farm and livery yard on the Wintringham Estate near Malton before setting off to drive home on the evening of February 13 this year.

On a single-track country road between the villages of Settrington and West Lutton, he lost control of his Ford Ranger on a right-hand bend and struck a tree.

Mr Sixsmith, who was married with a young daughter, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown into the back of the vehicle, hitting his head on a rear seat. He was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary but never regained consciousness and treatment was withdrawn with his family’s consent when scans revealed catastrophic brain damage.

Stephen Sixsmith (photo courtesy of T B Clappison Ltd)

His father Graham Sixsmith confirmed that his son had moved back in with his parents several months before his death after he left the home he shared with his wife and child in Sherburn following the breakdown of his marriage, and though initially depressed had begun to ‘rebuild his life’, taking on the lease for the workshop and making plans for the future.

Mr Sixsmith said Stephen ‘buried himself in farming and work’ and eventually secured a new house close to his parents’ home. He added that his son was a good driver who had been driving tractors on farmland before getting his licence at 17.

Police forensic collision investigator Nigel Varney described the road as not having any markings or street lighting as well as a series of bends with restricted views. There were no defects found on either the road surface or the Ford Ranger, and the damage to the car meant he was unable to establish the speed Mr Sixsmith had been travelling at, though the presence of a boot on the brake pedal suggested he had braked before the impact with the tree.

He added that the impact was ‘substantial’ but that he could find ‘no explanation’ for why Mr Sixsmith had lost control. Toxicological readings for alcohol and drugs could not be taken because of the seriousness of his injuries and there was no evidence his mobile phone had been used.

He concluded that either excess speed, driver error or distraction had caused an overcorrection and braking which had led to the car rotating.

Assistant coroner for North Yorkshire Jonathan Leach agreed it was ‘unclear’ what had caused the crash and recorded a conclusion of death in a road traffic accident.

Mr Sixsmith worked at Driffield-based agricultural contractors T B Clappison Ltd, who said in tribute: “Steve Sixsmith was a long-serving member of our business. He always had a smile on his face and was always on top form. Steve always did his very best for us and put his heart and soul into everything he did. Fantastic mechanic. Brilliant operator. And a brilliant friend. Couldn’t ask for a better bloke. You have gone from us far far too soon.