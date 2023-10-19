Steph McGovern's daytime show Steph's Packed Lunch will come to an end on Channel 4 in December, it has been announced.

The lunchtime show, which is filmed in Yorkshire, launched in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown and was initially broadcast from McGovern's living room in Harrogate.

Channel 4 also brought the debut air date forward, saying it hoped it would bring some positivity into the lives of viewers.

It later moved to its current studio setting in Leeds.

Announcing the decision to axe the programme, Channel 4 said it is "incredibly proud" of all the show has achieved and credited it for "kick-starting" the channel's growth in the north of England.

The broadcaster said the budget for the show will now be reallocated to other programmes in the nations and regions.

A statement said: "Steph has not only made the nation's lunchtimes more entertaining and brilliantly reflected the views and pre-occupations of the country, but the show has also been an outstanding springboard for developing local talent behind the scenes.

"However, with audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph's Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023.

"We remain as committed as ever to our mission to help level up the TV industry outside London and to our 50 per cent origination out of London target.

"We will continue to build on the legacy of the show, evolving what we do in line with our digital ambitions whilst continuing to reflect the lives of, and give a voice to, all our audiences across the UK and hope to work with Steph on other projects soon."

A spokesperson for production companies Expectation and Can Can said: "We've had over three fantastic years producing Steph's Packed Lunch together and working with the brilliant Steph McGovern and the outstanding on-screen family of talent.

"We're very disappointed that despite building a loyal audience we don't get to continue brightening up 12-2 on Channel 4.