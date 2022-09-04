Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The now popular weekday show, hosted by Steph McGovern, is broadcast daily from Leeds Dock, featuring a whole host of local people, influencers and celebrities.

Former footballer turned commentator Chris Kamara often appears on the show, as does Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton du Beke and JLS star turned farmer JB Gill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it hasn’t always been plain sailing for Steph who lives in Harrogate with her family.

Be on TV: Channel 4's Steph's Packed Lunch is back and searching for people to appear on the show

After a big announcement that the presenter - who had previously been a firm favourite on BBC Breakfast broadcasting to millions of viewers - was to host her own show from the trendy Yorkshire Dock in 2020, lockdown hit.

This meant that The Steph Show debuted at the real home of normally-private Steph, who likened it at the time to "the Yorkshire Big Brother with just one contestant."

TV producers had also warned the Harrogate-based star it wouldn’t be easy to go against long-established shows such as ITV’s Loose Women.

Along the way came the expected press claims that the show could be axed.and it was reported in 2020 that the show registered zero viewers at one point.

Steph has previously said: “I didn’t actually read any of those articles because I was expecting them.

“So before we even launched the show I was really supported by Channel 4 who said ‘There will probably be articles saying various things, just don’t take them to heart, we really support you, we’re going to give this show a chance’, and that’s exactly what happened.”

It was a good gamble for Channel 4 who have recently recommissioned the show for its latest series starting on Monday (September 5).

Since its rocky beginnings, Steph’s Packed Lunch has been nominated in the Daytime category at this weekend’s BAFTA Television Awards and it is also nominated for Best Daytime Programme at the TRIC Awards 2022. Earlier this year, host Steph McGovern was nominated for Best Presenter at the RTS Programme Awards and Steph’s Packed Lunch was shortlisted for Best Daytime Programme at the Broadcast Awards 2022.

Channel 4 said: “This recommission sees Steph McGovern continue to host the 100-minute daily format live from Leeds Dock every Monday to Friday, bringing viewers a daily dose of entertainment, lifestyle and topical news with celebrity guests, fantastic food and captivating real-life stories.

“Steph is joined by a regular on-screen family of well-known faces including John Whaite, Denise van Outen, Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, Dane Baptiste, Reverend Kate Bottley, Freddy Forster and Gareth Thomas who, between them, deliver a mix of topics from cookery to consumer items.”