Former ITV Calendar presenters Duncan Wood and Christine Talbot have stepped in to host the Yorkshire Awards after the tragic death of BBC Look North’s Harry Gration who had been due to present the awards.

Duncan and Christine presented their show in the ITV studios on Kirkstall Road, while Harry was the anchor in the BBC building on the other side of the city centre, first with Christa Ackroyd and then Amy Garcia.

Despite rumours of competitiveness and rivalry, they were all really good friends during their careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside his work as a journalist, Harry was a fierce supporter and campaigner for the region, which included his role as vice president of the Yorkshire Society which hosts the inaugural awards celebrating ‘the best of Yorkshire.’

Duncan Wood and Christine Talbot will present the awards.

Christine, who is also a friend of Helen, Harry’s widow, said it was a prestigious honour to present such a huge event which is associated with Harry.

Duncan, who is co-presenting the awards with his former ‘TV wife’, said: “He was one of the best in the business. To be stepping into his shoes is always hard as we both knew him so well and it still comes back and hits you in the stomach that he’s not with us anymore.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine said: “It’s going to be honouring some fantastic people. One of the very nice things is that Harry Gration is being given a lifetime achievement award posthumously.

“His son Harrison’s going to sing on the night, he is an amazing musician.”

Harry Gration was Yorkshire Society's vice president

Duncan said him and Christine have memories of hosting the awards in Studio Two at Yorkshire Television.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine remembers co-presenting the awards alongside the late Countdown legend Richard Whiteley.

Christine, who has fond memories working with Richard, said that to return to host the awards now in tribute to Harry as well is “inspiring.”

“We were asked to step in, it means a lot.