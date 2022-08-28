Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legendary 1990s group were booked to perform at the attraction on Saturday August 27 as part of their 25th anniversary tour and were the headliners for the park’s annual Safari Nights event.

Yet concert-goers were filmed chanting 'turn it up' because they couldn't hear the music from the stage.

Customers also said the band were an hour late to start their set.

A still from the video of crowds chanting for the volume to be turned up

Those watching from the ‘bronze’ seating section have slammed Yorkshire Wildlife Park online, saying many of them could not hear the show, and some attendees left early.

"Absolute joke!” wrote Kirsty Ward on the Yorkshire Wildlife Park Facebook page. “Steps are over an hour late on stage, then we can’t hear a thing they are saying or singing! The screens go off so we can’t even see them! Most of the crowd already left. Waste of money!”

Rebecca Tate wrote: “Sat here since 6pm, Steps didn’t start until 8pm (should have been 7pm) and we can’t hear it at all from where we are sat.”

Mum Hilary John wrote: “Such a shame, had such a fab day at the park with three excited kids…queued for ages, waited patiently whilst Steps were an hour late, then couldn’t hear a thing. Walked out with everyone else.”

"My grandma’s TV is louder,” wrote Anthony Wilson. “Nobody can hear a thing in the bronze section.”