Steve Coogan, Fiona Allen and Calum Scott: The Yorkshire Post features highlights this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads in The Yorkshire Post features section this week.
Laura Reid
By Laura Reid
Published 6th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

At the start of the week, we ran an interview with Beverley's Calum Scott on going from Britain’s Got Talent to partnering with Take That.

Steve Coogan spoke here about playing Jimmy Savile in harrowing drama The Reckoning.

We spoke to author and former Doncaster Rovers media consultant Peter Tuffrey. Like many young men in the 1960s, his heroes were guitar players and decades on, he spoke to some of them for his latest book

Fiona Allen is touring with her stand-up show On The Run. Photo: NATASHA PSZENICKIFiona Allen is touring with her stand-up show On The Run. Photo: NATASHA PSZENICKI
Rishworth author Eric Broug told us about his new book Islamic Architecture: A World History, exploring both famous masterpieces and lesser known gems.

And we heard from Fiona Allen, who made her name with Smack The Pony but is only now embarking on her first stand-up tour. She told us about her life and the two Michael Parkinsons.

When it comes to knowledge about The Beatles, few can match the combined credentials of Colin Hall and ‘Whispering’ Bob Harris. We heard from them as they head to Yorkshire.

Finally, in arts and culture, Holmfirth-born comedian Kieran Hodgson spoke to us as he headed to Yorkshire this week on UK tour and we looked ahead as Ailey 2 contemporary dance company head to Bradford and Hull this month.

